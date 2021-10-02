Learn more about the small biomass-based community power plant in Thailand 

Business Finland and the Embassy of Finland in Thailand invites you to join their upcoming webinar titled “The small biomass-based community power plant in Thailand” on 6 October at 1 pm.

More about the event:

The community power plant policy has now been published in Thailand. It supports biogas and biomass-based decentralized power generation.

The purpose of the policy is to help remote communities in Thailand create their own electricity and benefit economically from the process.

Thailand has announced incentives for small-scale power plants using different types of biomass & biogas. Some of the main requirements are the power generation capacity and feedstock requirements (biomass) or wastewater treatment plants biogas production.

Business Finland and the Embassy of Finland in Thailand invite you to join an online event to explore new business opportunities in the small biomass-based community power plant sector in Thailand.

For further information and registrations, please click HERE.