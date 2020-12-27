Moomin’s adventures on screen at the ArtScience Museum Singapore



Moomin fans are invited to enjoy a very Moomin Christmas with free screening until 10 January 2021 at the ArtScience Museum Singapore.

ArtScience on Screen is bringing some festive cheer to the museum with a season-long screening of wintery themed episodes from ‘Adventures from Moominvalley’, the 1990-91 series that follows the magical quests of a young Moomin and his friends in the idyllic Moominvalley. Adventures from Moominvally is a Japanese-Finnish-Dutch production based on creator Tove Jansson’s Moomin novels and comic strips, Adventures from Moominvalley is also the third anime adaptation that was said to be Jansson’s favorite version.

Celebrate a warm and whimsy Christmas this year at the ArtScience Museum.

Don’t forget to reserve your tickets here