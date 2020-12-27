DTAC handed out essential kits to locked down shrimp industry communities in Samut Sakon

On 24 December 2020, Norwegian controlled DTAC helped migrant communities around the central shrimp market in Samut Sakon that were locked down when Covid-19 infections were found earlier this week. DTAC donated 3,000 facemasks, 10,000 bottles of water and 3,000 sets of dry food through the charity foundation Mirror Foundation.

DTAC and the Mirror Foundation had been cooperating in various projects such as “DTAC helps to clean your house”, a project that helped flooded victims restore their homes in Varinchamrap, Ubol-Ratchathani. As well as “an eye for a heart” project is to be an extra eye on the look out for missing children and elders to return home.