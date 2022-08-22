ADB’s “Green Shipping Opportunities” webinar with Norway

The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Manila together with NCE Maritime CleanTech will organize the Asian Development Bank (ADB) virtual Business Opportunity Seminar series with Norway, “Green Shipping Opportunities” on 2 September 2022 at 3.30 PM (Manila/Singapore) / 9 AM (Oslo) via Microsoft Teams.
In this webinar, participants will have the opportunity to:
- Discover ADB business opportunities in sea transport
- Receive an inside look at ADB’s policies and procedures for procurement, recruitment of consultants and engagement of NGOs and civil society organizations.
- Understand how to do business with ADB and qualify for ADB-financed contracts
- Learn how to prepare high quality and responsive bids
If interested, please sign up here.