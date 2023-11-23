Business in Asia / China / Denmark / Sustainability / Transportation, maritime

Maersk enters deal for green methanol with Chinese Goldwind

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

Danish Maersk has secured a deal for half a million tons of green methanol annually from China’s Goldwind. A deal that marks a significant step in the shipping industry’s push for sustainability.

Maersk, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2040, sees this deal as proof that large-scale agreements on green methanol are feasible.

“I think this deal shows that it can be done,” said Morten Bo Christiansen, Head of Energy Transition at Maersk.

The deal’s value remains undisclosed, but the annual production of half a million ton is substantial. Maersk plans to diversify its green methanol projects globally, with a focus on China and other countries.

“We have much more in the pipeline. If we could get one more deal the size of this one, we would be good for the ships we have on order,” Christiansen told Reuters.

Goldwind’s green methanol deliveries are set to begin in 2026. The delivery will be fueling 12 ocean-going container ships. This aligns with Maersk’s broader efforts to create a balanced and sustainable fuel portfolio.

In September, A.P. Moller Holding, Maersk’s majority owner, established C2X for large-scale green methanol operations. The company signed a framework agreement worth up to US$3 billion for green fuel production.

Source: todayonline.com

Related posts:

Maersk secures fuel for first methanol container ship journey Maersk launches the world’s first green container ship Maersk moves deeper on methanol with six newbuilds in China China needs to address economic uncertainty says Danish President of European Chamber of Commerce

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *