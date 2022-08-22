DABS is to host “Cultural Understandings” meeting on work-life balance

Danish Business Association Singapore (DABS) is to host an event, “Cultural Understandings: How to approach work and life in Singapore with a mindset that will give you a greater chance of success” on 1 September 2022 from 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM at Saxo Markets, CapitaSpring, Singapore.

The speaker is Tania Léger who is an Executive Coach and Intercultural Trainer with over twenty years of experience working across cultures. She will share essential perspectives that differentiate Denmark and Singapore along with tips on how to approach work and life in Singapore with a mindset that will give you a greater chance of success.

In addition, these topics will be discussed:

What are the expectations from a Western manager?

How to create trust in an Asian environment?

How to drive initiative and innovation in a culture dominated by face?

Differences in meetings between Europe and Asia.

Does and don’t in daily conversations.

Please note that specific questions from interested participants can be submitted in advance to dabs@dabs-singapore.com

For joining the event, please sign up here.