Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park III in Binh Duong

The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) and Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) Joint Venture Company Limited signed a credit contract to sponsor an investment project on the construction of VSIP III in Binh Duong, Vietnam on 22 August 2022.

As the park is a major industrial hub of Vietnam, it will be constructed with uniform, green, and smart infrastructure to attract various kinds of business.

To date, the VSIP III has attracted a series of massive projects like the Danish-based LEGO Group’s and Pandora Vietnam group.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/200-million-usd-channeled-into-vietnamsingapore-iii-in-binh-duong/236085.vnp