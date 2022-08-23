Denmark / General news / Singapore / Vietnam

Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park III in Binh Duong

The signing ceremony of the VSIP III on 22 August 2022. Photo by VNA

The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) and Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) Joint Venture Company Limited signed a credit contract to sponsor an investment project on the construction of VSIP III in Binh Duong, Vietnam on 22 August 2022.

As the park is a major industrial hub of Vietnam, it will be constructed with uniform, green, and smart infrastructure to attract various kinds of business.

To date, the VSIP III has attracted a series of massive projects like the Danish-based LEGO Group’s and Pandora Vietnam group.

