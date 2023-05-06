Allied Celebrates 95 Years of Driving Life’s Biggest Moments



Thailand – 2 May 2023 – Allied, one of the world’s largest moving companies, is proud to celebrate its 95th anniversary as a reputable, award-winning provider of excellent corporate relocation, household goods moving and specialised transportation services. Since 1928, Allied has built a legacy of driving life’s biggest moments as one of the oldest and most experienced moving companies in the nation.

“Thailand is honoured to be part of Allied’s 95-year history of quality moving experiences,” said Michael Ellis, Managing Director. “Allied has never wavered from their commitment to provide the best possible customer experience, even as they have expanded services across the globe. We are proud to represent the Allied brand in Thailand and to be part of the legacy they have built and will continue to grow.”

In 1928, Allied was founded with the goal of providing positive moving experiences. Allied began providing international moving services in the 1950s and has since expanded in Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and the Middle East. The company has continued to prioritize exceptional customer service and quality moving services, earning a 96% satisfaction rate across its large global network.

While achieving 95 years as an organization is a testament to the dedication of Allied’s agents in delivering consistent, quality removals, Allied has also been recognized for its first-class service by prominent publications and organizations including Logistics Management, Women’s Choice Awards, Better Homes & Gardens and Good Housekeeping Magazine. Allied’s international moving services were also recently recognized in Australia by MoverDB.com.

Allied has one of the largest moving networks in the world with services available in over 130 countries and 500+ moving agents across the United States of America. Every single one of Allied’s agents has contributed to this significant milestone and is joining together to celebrate Allied’s 95 years of driving life’s biggest moments.

