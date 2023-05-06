Denmark aims to invest more in agri-business industries in Philippines

Increasing numbers of Danish companies are interested in investing in the food and agri-business industries in the Philippines.

According to Philippine Ambassador to Denmark Leo M. Herrera-Lim, Arla Foods, the Danish-Swedish producer of dairy products firm is one on the list.

“We want to see Arla to be brought there in the Philippines because they have sustainability embedded in their processes,” said Lim.

Moreover, the ambassador emphasized that there are also Danish agri-business companies that are keen to offer their technologies and knowledge to boost pig farming, swine production, as well as the fishing sector, reported The Manila Times.

Denmark Ambassador to the Philippines Franz-Michael S. Mellbin said that if the Philippines addresses all the challenges for the agricultural sector, the country “will have a lot of opportunities to increase agricultural production and Denmark would want to be very much part of that.

Source: https://mb.com.ph/2023/5/4/danish-firms-eyeing-agri-business-opportunities-in-ph