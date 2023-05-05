Similan Island in Thailand to be closed for restoration soon

Similan Island located in Phang Nga province, Thailand will soon be closed for restoration from 16 May to 15 October 2023.

Tourism authority encourages travelers to visit the island before the monsoon season in the southern part of the country arrives.

Simian Island is known for its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters and spectacular coral reefs.

Plus, there are a lot of activities provided at the island including snorkeling, scuba diving and hiking to the viewpoint that provides a breathtaking view of the sea, reported Pattaya Mail.

Therefore, if you are interested to catch the last precious moment at the ocean in Similan Island, mark any dates and start planing the trip before 16 May 2023.

