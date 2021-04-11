Ambassador Christensen visited Binh Thuan Province and La Gan offshore wind project

On 30 March 2021 the Danish Ambassador H.E. Mr. Kim Hojlund Christensen paid a visit to Binh Thuan Province. He had a meeting with Mr. Le Tuan Phong, Chairman of the Binh Thuan People’s Committee where they exchanged views on potentials and challenges for renewable energy development in Binh Thuan, particularly for offshore wind development.

On this occasion, he also attended the office opening of the La Gan Wind Power Development Corporation in Phan Thiet. The company is set up by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, a leading Danish investor and developer in the offshore wind sector, together with its local partners in Vietnam, to develop the 3,5GW La Gan offshore wind project in Binh Thuan.