Denmark and Vietnam continue close cooperation on greening the energy sector in Vietnam

On 28 October, the Ambassador of Denmark, H.E. Mr. Kim Højlund Christensen, and Vietnamese Vice Minister for Industry and Trade Mr. Dang Hoang An signed a new agreement to kick off the Energy Partnership Programme Phase 3 for 2021-2025.

According to the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam, the Danish Energy Partnership Programme is part of the Danish commitment to fulfill the Paris Agreement by assisting several emerging countries, including Vietnam, in their transition to a low carbon economy.

The cooperation is aiming to promote the use and awareness of the Danish energy experiences as an inspiration for green transition through a unique approach in government-to-government cooperation.

The energy partnership cooperation between Denmark and Vietnam started in 2013 to strengthen Vietnam’s transition to a low-carbon economy. The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) and the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) are the key actors of this partnership.