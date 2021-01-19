‘Ambassador for a day’ with Norwegian Ambassador in Bangkok open for applications

On 18 January 2021 the Norwegian ambassador H.E. Kjersti Rødsmoen invited Thai teens to celebrate international women’s day and a chance to be in the Ambassador shoes for the day. The invitation read as follow:

If you are a Thai citizen aged between 18-25 years old, we encourage you to make a three-minutes video sharing your opinion about a social issue affecting women and girls in your community and what you have done or would do to improve the situation. The winner chosen by each participating embassies will accompany the Ambassador to an activity related to the International Women’s Day, receive a gift from the participating country as well as have his/her video featured on the Embassy’s Facebook.

𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀

• Post your three-minute-long video in one of the following languages (French, Spanish, German, English, Italian, Dutch, Portuguese, Hindi) on your Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram page and send the video link by email to AmbassadorForADayThailand@gmail.com.

• Your video should describe a social issue affecting women or girls in your community and explain what you have done or would do to improve the situation. Videos will be judged based on how you describe your social issue, presentation of your video and your fluency in your chosen language.

• Be sure to tell your name, age, hometown and school, university or place of employment as well as the best way to contact you (phone number, email address, Line ID) in your email.

• This contest is open to anyone holding a Thai government ID card between the ages of 18 and 25.

• Videos must be received on or before February 15 at 23:59 (11:59 pm) Bangkok time.

Please note that the Ambassador for a Day events may be delayed in line with COVID-19 related travel and social distancing restrictions.