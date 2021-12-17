Become Ambassador for a day in Thailand – video contest is now open

Eleven women Ambassadors including the Norwegian Ambassador to Thailand Kjersti Rodsmoen, together with 13 women leaders from the United Nations in Thailand, have launched the 2022 edition of the #AmbassadorForADay competition to advance gender equality in Thailand ahead of the upcoming International Women’s Day 8 March.

The video competition is open to all Thai nationals (residing in Thailand) aged between 18 and 25.

More about the competition:

What are the values we share, and how are you taking action to make society a better place, in particular on gender equality and social issues affecting women and girls in your community, including climate change? Tell us and win a chance to be Ambassador for a Day!

Submit your video by 17 January 2022. Find more information here