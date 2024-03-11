LEGO and Save the Children launch new program

A new program called ‘Girls Unstoppable’ was launched by the LEGO Group, the LEGO foundation and Save the Children on International Women’s Day, 8 March 2024.

The program aims to focus on girls from China, Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico. The plan is to make opportunities for girls to be in clubs so they can meet, play, and gain confidence to campaign about issues important to them.

The LEGO Group, the LEGO Foundation and Save the Children will directly support over 10,000 girls aged between 10 and 13 years by setting up clubs and workshops. They hope that this will create opportunities for the girls to learn how to advocate for their rights.

Source: Save the Children