Ambassador Gröndahl welcomes Thai students to Sweden

On 1 June 2021, Swedish Ambassador to Thailand H.E. Jon Åström Gröndahl hosted an online conference for more than forty Thai students who have been admitted to Swedish universities.

After the ambassador welcomed everyone, there was a presentation on living and studying in Sweden. During a Q&A session, students asked questions about applying for residence permits and other important topics. There were Embassy staff, students who had previously studied in Sweden, and a student currently studying in Sweden available to respond to their questions.

“By choosing Sweden as your study destination,” writes Ambassador Gröndahl, “you are buying into a whole new way of thinking and doing things. It’s a lifestyle, a culture, a mindset – a whole new perspective.”

“We hope the meeting was valuable for the students and we wish them all a great time studying in Sweden.”

Source: Swedish Embassy in Bangkok