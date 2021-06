The Royal Norwegian embassy in Hanoi writes:

Due to the current outbreak of Covid-19 in Vietnam, the Norwegian Honorary Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City is operating with reduced opening hours during the period June 3rd – 15th.

Opening hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:00-12:00. The consulate is only open by prior appointment, kindly email to this address [email protected] for your booking.