Successful Thai-Swedish sustainability forum

On 20 May 2021 Swedish embassy Bangkok announced:

It’s a wrap! the Thailand and Sweden Sustainability Forum 2021 has brought our two countries even closer together with the ambition to work for a more sustainable future.

For 3 days, several hundred participants from both countries explored how we can work together to achieve SmartCities, sustainable Forestry and Innovation including ecosystem for start-ups.

We have learnt so much during these days, and are excited to continue the work between government, municipality, academia, private sector and citizens in order to achieve the sustainable development goals.

H.E. Mr. Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Natural Resources & Environment said “This is a good opportunity to have mutual learning and further bilateral and international cooperation in the field of sustainable forest management”

The forum has already generated some upcoming collaborations for example, SLU and Kasetsart University will further develop their students and researchers exchange.

Thank you to the organizer Royal Thai Embassy Stockholm with the support from NIA : National Innovation Agency, Thailand, กรมป่าไม้, SLU, TMA – Thailand Management Association and Team Sweden.

Photo: Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok