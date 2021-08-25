Denmark and Indonesia connect businesses between the two nations

Last week the Embassy of Indonesia in Copenhagen hosted an event for Danish companies which are interested in bringing their world-leading technologies, knowledge, and products to Indonesia, according to an announcement from the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia.

According to the Embassy, their friends at the Embassy of Indonesia in Copenhagen held an informal business gathering co-hosted by the Indonesian Ambassador to Denmark Dewi Savitri Wahab, and Danish Ambassador to Indonesia Lars Bo Larsen. CEOs, Directors, and Managers from 28 different companies within green technology, food/agriculture, defense, maritime, and health participated in the event held at the Indonesian Embassy in Hellerup.

Both Ambassadors highlighted that the economic cooperation continues to grow stronger and there is much room to expand while Ambassador Dewi Savitri Wahab also reiterated Indonesia’s commitment to improving investment climate through among others the issuance of Omnibus Law.

During the event the participants enjoyed specially made cuisine from an Indonesian restaurant in the town of Horsens. Delicacies included small gado-gado rolls, rendang on crispy krupuk, Balinese style sate, and classic Indonesian pandan colored kue putu made with rice flour, coconut, and palm sugar.

Photo curtesy: Embassy of Indonesia in Copenhagen