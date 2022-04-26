On 25 April, Denmark’s Ambassador Lars Bo Larsen presented The Letter of Credence to the King of Malaysia His Majesty Yang Di-Pertoan Agung, Sultan Abdullah of Pahang.

The Embassy of Denmark highlights that the Royal families of Malaysia already have strong ties with Denmark, as HM Queen Tunku Azizah has Danish ancestors and is close to the Danish Royal family.

Moreover, the Embassy informs that the accreditation was also a chance to discuss the strong commercial ties between Malaysia and Denmark and support for rule of law. After being fully accredited Ambassador to Malaysia, the Ambassador joined several meetings with Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, discussing the global state of democracy, welfare state models, and the way forward in bilateral relations between Malaysia and Denmark.

Last week, as the Ambassador presented the copy of Letter of Credence to the Chief of Protocol of Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ambassador also exchanged views with the Undersecretary Europe of MOFA Malaysia on, among other things, bilateral cooperation between Denmark and Malaysia as well as the Russia-Ukraine conflict.