Maersk Drilling secures contract extensions for Maersk Viking in Malaysia

Sarawak Shell Berhad/Sabah Shell Petroleum Corporation (SSB/SSPC) has executed two options on the previously announced contract that will employ the 7th generation drillship Maersk Viking offshore Malaysia, Maersk Drillings has announced.

In this press release, the Danish drilling-rig operator says that the first option will be novated to TotalEnergies EP Malaysia for the drilling of one deepwater well at the Tepat project, while the second option will be novated to PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of PETRONAS, for the drilling of one deepwater well at the Layang-Layang project; both projects are located off the coast of Sabah.

The extensions have a total estimated duration of 120 days and are expected to commence in July 2022, in direct continuation of the rig’s prior work scope with SSB/SSPC. The total contract value of the extensions is approximately USD 32m, including fees for the use of managed pressure drilling. Three one-well options remain on the contract with Shell Malaysia.

“We’re delighted to confirm these contract extensions for Maersk Viking to continue operating in Malaysia and to be able to support three different operators in a coordinated schedule which will drive efficiency and reduce waste for everyone involved. This will allow the rig’s high-performance crew to build further regional expertise as they continue to deliver safe and efficient wells for the customers involved,” says COO Morten Kelstrup of Maersk Drilling.

Maersk Viking is a high-spec ultra-deepwater drill ship that was delivered in 2013. It is currently mobilizing for the contract in Malaysia after completing a drilling campaign offshore Gabon in end-2021.