It’s Game On: IKEA Gaming Range is launching in Singapore on 4 November

Combining expertise in smart home furnishing solutions and in-depth knowledge of the gaming industry, Swedish furniture giant IKEA has collaborated with ROG (Republic of Gamers) to develop a gaming range that aims to democratize the gaming experience – by creating relevant, functional, and affordable gaming solutions to make it easier for everyone to create the desired gaming setup.

The new gaming range will launch in IKEA Singapore stores from 4 November 2021 and will target PC gamers and include six product families: UPPSPEL, LÅNESPELARE, MATCHSPEL, GRUPPSPEL, UTESPELARE, and HUVUDSPELARE, comprising more than 30 products, IKEA said in a statement.

The range covers both furniture – gaming desks and chairs, a drawer unit – and accessories – a mug holder, a mouse bungee, a neck pillow, a ring light, and many more. The new range offers gaming desks and chairs of different price ranges to meet different target groups’ needs.

In addition, IKEA Singapore is organizing its first-ever E-sports competition and calling for all avid DOTA2 players to sign up. Stand a chance to win up to $2,999* worth in prizes from the new IKEA Gaming Range, Republic of Gamers (ROG) products, and more! Registration is open from 4 – 15 November 2021.

Qualifiers will be held online and Finals (Top 16 players per category) will be held in IKEA Tampines on 20 November 2021. Viewers can catch all the action via watching the Finals live from IKEA Singapore’s Facebook page or at all IKEA stores – stand to win exclusive prizes and grab sweet deals! *Competition terms and conditions apply.

To commemorate the launch of the gaming range, IKEA is also releasing a limited-edition tote bag exclusively on 20 November 2021! Simply spend a minimum of $50 in-stores on home furnishing products in a single receipt to redeem! Limited to the first 200 redemptions per store, 1 bag per customer, while stocks last. If you’re looking for some tasty chow, IKEA Family members can enjoy the new Charcoal hotdog at a special member’s price of just $1.50 (U.P. $2.00) from 1 – 30 November 2021, available at the Swedish Bistro for a limited time only.