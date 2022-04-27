Ambassador Kjersti Rødsmoen invites Norwegians to social gathering in Phnom Penh

Norway’s Ambassador to Thailand Kjersti Rødsmoen will visit Phnom Penh on 5 and 6 May and therefore invites Norwegians in Cambodia to a social gathering on 5 May from 16.30 to 18.00.

The gathering will take place at The Plantation 28th St. 184, Phnom Penh where refreshments and snacks will be served.

The Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok asks those who are interested in participating to email their attendance to: [email protected] before 3 May.

For people who wish to apply for a passport, please send a message to: consular. [email protected] now to get an appointment time.