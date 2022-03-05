Cambodia / Denmark / International relations / Thailand

Ambassador Thorgaard finally able to visit Cambodia

𝑀𝑒𝑒𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝐷𝑒𝑝𝑢𝑡𝑦 𝐷𝑖𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑜𝑟 𝑜𝑓 𝑃𝑟𝑜𝑡𝑜𝑐𝑜𝑙 𝐷𝑒𝑝𝑎𝑟𝑡𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑀𝑖𝑛𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑦 𝑜𝑓 𝐹𝑜𝑟𝑒𝑖𝑔𝑛 𝐴𝑓𝑓𝑎𝑖𝑟𝑠 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑎 𝑏𝑟𝑖𝑒𝑓𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑜𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑅𝑜𝑦𝑎𝑙 𝑎𝑢𝑑𝑖𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑒 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑐𝑒𝑠𝑠.

Last week, Danish Ambassador Jon Thorgaard finally had the pleasure of visiting Cambodia and officially assuming his position as Ambassador of Denmark to Cambodia, the Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok shares.

The Embassy says that Ambassador Thorgaard has been unable to visit the country previously due to covid-19 restrictions.

During the visit, the Ambassador also had the opportunity to meet with several Cambodian and international organizations, as well as Danish corporate representatives, to discuss continued Danish-Cambodian collaboration, the Embassy notes.

𝑀𝑒𝑒𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑃𝑎𝑢𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑒 𝐹𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑎 𝑇𝑎𝑚𝑒𝑠𝑖𝑠, 𝑈𝑁 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑖𝑑𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝐶𝑜𝑜𝑟𝑑𝑖𝑛𝑎𝑡𝑜𝑟 𝑎𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑈𝑛𝑖𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑁𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑖𝑑𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝐶𝑜𝑜𝑟𝑑𝑖𝑛𝑎𝑡𝑜𝑟 𝑂𝑓𝑓𝑖𝑐𝑒.

