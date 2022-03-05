Ambassador Thorgaard finally able to visit Cambodia

Last week, Danish Ambassador Jon Thorgaard finally had the pleasure of visiting Cambodia and officially assuming his position as Ambassador of Denmark to Cambodia, the Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok shares.

The Embassy says that Ambassador Thorgaard has been unable to visit the country previously due to covid-19 restrictions.

During the visit, the Ambassador also had the opportunity to meet with several Cambodian and international organizations, as well as Danish corporate representatives, to discuss continued Danish-Cambodian collaboration, the Embassy notes.