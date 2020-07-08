Ambassador to Finland and Sweden to Thailand met with His Majesty Mahavajiralongkorn and Her Majesty The Queen before leaving

The King of Thailand, His Majesty Mahavajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun and the Queen, Her Majesty Suthida Patcharasuthapimollak gave on 7 July 2020 an audience to all ambassadors who had reached the end of their terms and were leaving their posts to take up their next posting.

Attending the private audience at the palace were the Swedish ambassador H.E. Staffan Herrström and his wife Lady Karin Herrström, as well as the Finnish Ambassador H.E. Satu Suikkari-Kleven. The ambassadors reportedly received a warm welcome and had time for some discussion before they received the well wishes from the King and Queen for their next destination.

In the same evening, the ambassador of Belgium H.E. Philippe Kridelka and Lady Pascal Farbe, Nigerian Ambassador H.E. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli and Lady Mero Nuhu Bamalli received warm welcome and well wishes from Thailand King and Queen, for their next successful journeys.