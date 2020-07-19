Swedish ambassador discussed further collaborations with Thai Vice Minister of Commerce

The Swedish Ambassador H.E. Staffan Herrström paid a farewell courtesy call on Dr. Sansern Samalapa, Thai Vice Minister for Commerce on 9 July 2020.

According to the Embassy of Sweden in Thailand, they had a fruitful discussion on a wide range of topics of mutual interests such as Swedish-Thai commercial relations, future high – level visits, Thailand Business Climate Survey, especially challenges which the Swedish business community in Thailand is facing as well as the importance of Thailand as a major trade and investment destination for Swedish companies, Business and Human Rights and the support for an open, free and fair rules-based multilateral trade.