Danish RareWine sells the world’s most expensive bottle of wine to Asian wine collector

The Danish trading company, RareWine has recently through a wine broker in Hong Kong, sold the world’s currently most expensive bottle of wine. The French Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, vintage 1999, for a whopping price of DKK 2.4 million without VAT. The six-liter bottle of red wine equates to eight regular wine bottles and was bought by a wealthy Asian wine collector.

Director of RareWine, Mads Jensen says in an interview with NordJyske that he has not tasted the extremely expensive bottle but he has tasted wine from the producer Domaine de la Romanée-Conti and it tastes good.

RareWine Group trades with wine collectors and wine investors in China and Europe and describes itself as one of the world’s leading trading companies when it comes to rare and exclusive wines. In this financial year, the Group’s turnover will be around DKK half a billion, and the vast majority of the wines are exported. According to RareWine, the best French wines are one of the prestigious luxury products that are predicted to make a big breakthrough in the huge Asian market and the company is experiencing a growing interest from novice Chinese who are adopting Western habits and buying expensive luxury wines.

RareWine Trading bought the six-liter bottle in 2020 and the bottle attracted attention in wine circles when it was offered for sale. Although Mads Jensen states that they made money on the deal, the company does not want to share exactly how much money can be made by buying and selling the rare and expensive wine.

Mads Jensen explains that the wines from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti in France are considered the finest and most coveted in the world. The production is small, and especially the large bottles – like this one of six liters – are interesting for those who can afford it. When the bottle of Romanée-Conti 1999 was launched on the market, it was only one of eight bottles produced in the special six-liter size. Mads Jensen is convinced that several others of the eight extremely rare bottles have already been drunk. Of whom, and where, he does not know but for RareWine trading, it was a unique experience to come into possession of one bottle.

This particular bottle is so rare that it was only a matter of time before it was resold.

“A treasure like this is only on loan, but there is something special about buying such a rare wine,” says Mads Jensen.