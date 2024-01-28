Analysis of Chinese Nordic website

The Nordic Chinese Times (北欧时报), or NCT, is a print newspaper and website that claims to reach overseas Chinese communities and others interested in China across 20 cities in the five Nordic countries of Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland — as well as across Europe. “Let the world appreciate China and let China embrace the world,” a banner across the top of the site reads.

The website China Media Project https://chinamediaproject.org/2024/01/27/telling-chinas-story-in-stockholm/https://chinamediaproject.org/2024/01/27/telling-chinas-story-in-stockholm/ has analyses the news website and shows how much of the content is the official Chinese spread of positive news about China.

You can learn much about both Nordic Chinese Times and China Media Project in this piece.