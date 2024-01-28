Norway decides to continue support for UN in Gaza

Norway on Saturday welcomed investigations of some UN aid agency staffers’ alleged involvement in the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel but said it will continue to support Palestinians via the agency.

“Norway continues our support for the Palestinian people through UNRWA. International support for Palestine is needed now more than ever,” Norway’s Representative Office to Palestine said on X, referring to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees or UNRWA.

“Reports that UNRWA staff were involved in the attacks on Israel on 7 October are deeply disturbing and, if true, completely unacceptable,” said Norway’s representative office, adding that it welcomes an investigation into the matter.

“We need to distinguish between what individuals may have done, and what UNRWA stands for,” it said, adding the organization’s tens of thousands of employees in Gaza, the West Bank, and the region play a “crucial role” in distributing aid, saving lives, and safeguarding basic needs and rights.

Following the claims, the US, UK, Italy, Australia, Canada, Finland, and Netherlands all decided to suspend funding to the agency.

Calling the situation in the Gaza Strip “catastrophic,” it said the UN agency is the “most important humanitarian organization” in the besieged enclave.

Earlier Ireland also announced that it would not suspend funding to the UN agency.