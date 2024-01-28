Canada to resume drone part export to Turkey following Swedish NATO acceptance

Canada and Türkiye have agreed to resume Canadian drone part shipments in return for greater transparency over their intended use, according to two sources who spoke with Reuters. The agreement will go into effect after Ankara has finished ratifying Sweden’s NATO candidacy.

Hungary is the only ally that has not yet ratified Sweden’s participation in the Western Military Alliance after Türkiye acted quickly last week following a 20-month delay. The last endorsement included both a parliamentary vote and presidential approval.

According to the two individuals, who asked to remain anonymous, Türkiye is anticipated to deliver the necessary paperwork to Washington as soon as this Friday, opening the door for Canada to instantly remove the export restrictions it imposed in 2020.

Source: https://www.turkiyenewspaper.com/world/17920