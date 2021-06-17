Are you the next IKEA Philippines cover model?

The Swedish furniture giant IKEA is making your magazine cover dreams come true with a contest to appear on their first magazine cover in the Philippines.

With the caption, “Are you the next IKEA cover model” IKEA Philippines is looking for potential individuals of “All sizes, serious, crazy, nerd, funny, fluffy, huge, tiny – we don’t mind,” to grace their first cover, the company wrote on their website.

The contest generally appeals to adults but families who want to enter the contest together are not restricted by age, IKEA states.

A total of five lucky winners will appear in the digital and/or print cover of IKEA Philippines Magazine and each will win P30,000 worth of IKEA Vouchers.

So if you want to shine, click on this link and tell IKEA why the spotlight should be on you!