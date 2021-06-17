Danish fashion brand Ganni launches on China’s Tmall platform

The Danish fashion brand Ganni is expanding into the Chinese market with the company’s launch on the popular online retail platform Tmall, part of the Alibaba Group.

Media Fashion United writes in a recently published article that the launch is part of the fashion brand’s expansion and localization plans in Asia. Previously this year, Granni.com launched in South Korea, and with the new move Ganni now also has access to more than 800 million active and digital-first Chinese consumers on Tmall.

In a company statement, Ganni said that the brand’s tailored Tmall store will allow Chinese consumers to experience the “full Ganni universe.”

Via the store customers will have the opportunity to shop collections and product drops exclusively to the brand and Ganni will launch a “wider range of product offering” with Ganni’s latest collection for spring/summer 2021 and pre-fall 2021.

In addition to Ganni’s Tmall store, the brand will also be launching its presence on Chinese social media platforms including Weibo, WeChat, and Little Red Book while also hosting events on Tmall.

In a statement, Ditte Reffstrup, creative director at Ganni said, “This is such an exciting step for us and our Chinese community. We’ve seen a massive amount of love and support over the years from our Chinese Ganni Girls, so we are super excited to finally bring our brand universe to Chinese e-commerce and connect more closely with our local community. I can’t wait to show our pre-fall 2021 collection to our community, a collection that notably consists of 71 percent responsible fabrics.”