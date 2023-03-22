General news / Thailand

Art collectors should not miss Bangkok Art Auction “THE EXTRAORDINAIRE”

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The free-access exhibition, “THE EXTRAORDINAIRE,” which gathers nearly one-hundred remarkable masterpieces from both Thai and international artists, will be organized by Bangkok Art Auction on 23-26 March 2023 at TRUE ICON HALL Convention, 7th floor, ICONSIAM shopping center from 10:30 AM to 9:00 PM.

The to-be-presented artworks are ranging from Modern art, Contemporary art to Street art and are divided into three main categories including “Abstract and Mind,” “Art Now,” and “International Art.”

For anyone who is interested in bringing a unique work or two home, the auction will begin on the last day of the event, 26 March 2023. Please note that the sale will be conducted in Thai baht.

More information on each item can be found on THE EXTRAORDINAIRE E-CATALOGUE here and feel free to contact Bangkok Art Auction for any questions.

Source: https://thestandard.co/the-extraordinaire/

