Finland is happiest country in the world sixth time in a row

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

The World Happiness Report published its 2023 report on Monday, 20 March 2023, revealing that Finland, again, is the happiest country in the world for the sixth year in a row.

Following Finland, Denmark and Iceland rounded up the top three happy countries.

Israel, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Luxembourg and New Zealand were next on the list, respectively.

The report considers six key factors including social support, income, health, freedom, generosity, and absence of corruption.

It has been compiled by scientists in the United States and based on surveys by the Gallup Institute since 2012.

Source: https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/4841033

