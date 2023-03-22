“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” film dropped from screening in Hong Kong

The horror film, “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” scheduled to be released in Hong Kong this week, has been dropped from screening.

According to the movie’s website, it said the cancellation happened because of “technical” reasons.

However, Chinese censors have been recognized for targeting the film’s main character, “Pooh” before as there was the proliferation of memes that liken the bumbling bear to President Xi Jinping.

The comparisons began in 2013 when Xi visited the United States and met his then counterpart Barack Obama and some online commentators seized on their likeness to Pooh and Tigger, reported the Bangkok Post.

This, of course, was not the first time a film got canceled from screening in Hong Kong and other Chinese areas.

Last year, in 2022, two films were dropped from Hong Kong’s international film festival after failing to get approval from authorities.

As the Chinese censorship law said, it was created to prevent films that “endorse, support, glorify, encourage and incite activities that might endanger national security.”

Source: https://www.bangkokpost.com/world/2533055/pooh-horror-film-cancelled-in-hong-kong