Thai-Swedish model & activist Maria Lynn Ehren takes part in art exhibition in Bangkok

The Thai-Swedish model and activist, Maria Lynn Ehren also known as Maria Poonlertlarp took part in an art exhibition named “ผู้ปฏิบัติทำ” (Poo-Bpa-Dti-Bat-Tam meaning Practitioner) curated by Santi Taepanich.

In Maria’s piece, it was titled “Thoughts by Maria P.” Its form was Maria’s handwriting on a white background saying, “Life will provide you lessons if you let it.”

“What we need the most, more so than economic freedom, religion, or even possibly love, is spirituality & true listening.”

The exhibition was held at Bangkok Art & Culture Center (BACC) from 15-27 August 2023, presenting “คาถาเตือนใจ (Life’s Mottos)” by several Thai and international artists.