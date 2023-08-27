General news / Sweden / Thailand

Thai-Swedish model & activist Maria Lynn Ehren takes part in art exhibition in Bangkok

The Thai-Swedish model and activist, Maria Lynn Ehren also known as Maria Poonlertlarp took part in an art exhibition named “ผู้ปฏิบัติทำ” (Poo-Bpa-Dti-Bat-Tam meaning Practitioner) curated by Santi Taepanich.

“Thoughts by Maria P.” by Maria Lynn Ehren also known as Maria Poonlertlarp

In Maria’s piece, it was titled “Thoughts by Maria P.” Its form was Maria’s handwriting on a white background saying, “Life will provide you lessons if you let it.”

“What we need the most, more so than economic freedom, religion, or even possibly love, is spirituality & true listening.”

The exhibition was held at Bangkok Art & Culture Center (BACC) from 15-27 August 2023, presenting “คาถาเตือนใจ (Life’s Mottos)” by several Thai and international artists.

“คาถาเตือนใจ (Life’s Mottos).”

