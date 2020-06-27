Asia dominates top 100 list of best universities worldwide

Universities in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Taiwan take several top spots in the newly published list of the best universities in the world. Only two Scandinavian universities made it into the top 100.

The list is made and published by the site Top Universities.

The top two universities are both in the same country: Singapore. The National University of Singapore makes the list as the 11th best university in the world and the Nanyan Technological University ranks 13th.

On 15th place ranks the Chinese university of Tsinghua. The fourth best university in Asia is the University of Hong Kong, that ranks 22nd on the worldwide list. The Hong Kong University is closely followed by Peking University in China as 23rd.

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology shares a joint 27th place with the University of Manchester. The 34th best university in the world is the Chinese Fudan University. 13 spots lower on the list is the Shanghai Jiao Tong University who ranks 47th. The City University of Hong Kong is following on 48th place.

The Zhejiang University in China ranks 53rd on the list. On 59th place is the Malaysian University Malaya. Seven spots lower ranks the National Taiwan University on a joint 66th place with the University of Buenos Aires.

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University ranks as the 75th best university in the world and is the last Asian university in the top 100. Right after ranks the Danish University of Copenhagen on 76th place. On 97th place ranks the Swedish Lund University as the second and last Scandinavian in the top 100 list.

The Finnish University of Helsinki ranks 104th, while University of Oslo in Norway ranks 113th.

The Thai Chulalongkorn University ranks 208th. The University of Gadjah Mada in Indonesia is the 254th best university in the world. The Filipino University of the Philippines lands a joint 396th place with the Chinese Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

The Vietnamese National Universities in Ho Chi Minh City- and Hanoi are both ranked in the combined sub-group 801-1000 – the last group possible.

Universities in Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos didn’t make the list.

Source: Top Universities