Sweden-Thailand preparing to recover economy together in the future

The Swedish ambassador to Thailand H.E. Staffan Herrström visited Thai Prime ministry Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha on 24 June 2020. In discussion, the representatives expressed that this positive bilateral relationships will continue on.

The Thai Prime minister thanked the ambassador for having been supportive in maintaining in an ongoing good relationship between Sweden and Thailand.The bilateral relationship had started from our Royals since 152 years ago. The Prime minister affirmed that this bilateral connection will remain and continue so.

H.E. Herrström expressed positive experience living in Thailand, together with welcoming culture and beautiful natural resources make the country a great tourism destination. The ambassador affirmed that Sweden is planning to continue in strengthening bilateral relationship in trading, investments and students exchange in the future.

The ambassador also impressed with how Thailand handling and curbing the Covid-19 spreading domestically. He feels positive that both countries have potential to grow together in various fields such as sharing their understanding in Coronavirus, vaccination research and development, trade and tourism.

The Prime minister expressed that Sweden is well known in many fields such as human resource, green, sustainable and circular economy, and wishes to learn more from Sweden. Gen. Prayuth is pleased in acknowledging that Thailand has potential in the eyes of Swedish investors.

He invited the Swedish to have a look into the upcoming Eastern Economy Corridor that is developing currently and is welcoming more investors in the future.