Nations with low average IQ also have low GDP per capita

A new map produced by researchers at the Ulster Institute shows the world’s most intelligent nations based on IQ scores. Intelligence quote scores aren’t the only metric used, however, with academic test scores, the Intelligence Capital Index and the number of Nobel Prizes won were also taken into consideration.

Compiled by Richard Lynn and David Becker in 2019, their data suggests that the nation with the highest average IQ score is Japan. Taiwan and Singapore rank close to the Japanese in the top three. The top ten ranking is comprised of six Asian nations, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, China, and South Korea.

The map’s authors used various metrics as a way to gauge a nations intelligence. One intelligence measuring mechanism was to assess students’ Test Scores in Reading, Math, and Science, according to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) data. By this measure, China has the world’s most intelligent students.

The authors have previously proved that national IQs are significantly correlated with GDP per capita. The researchers do not attempt to explain why certain nations have lower average IQ than others.

Research the authors here.