Sweden may be forced to contribute in the Red Sea

It may end up being very difficult for Sweden to decline the US’s request to send military aid to the Red Sea, says Swedish risk analyst Johan Wiktorin.

“Sweden has a strong economic interest in the disruption to transport on the Red Sea ending, ” notes Johan Wiktorin to the Swedish media Expressen.

However Johan Wiktorin underlines that Sweden doesn’t have to contribute ships. It could also be surveillance or aircrafts.

He states the fact though that one must also be aware of the risks. The Houthis are still showing aggression directly towards the British and American warships, and this could be a threat for Sweden as well. Johan Wiktorin also refers to the storming of the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad last summer and the Swedish-Iranian doctor Ahmedreza Djalali who was baselessly sentenced to death.

“You can think of cyber attacks as well. The Iranians are quite good at it. There is a will to make life miserable for those who take the American side in the region.

But siding with the Americans wouldn’t just be for the Americans. Because as Johan Wiktorin put is:

“In the end it is just as much for ourselves”

