Big interest in Danish Information meeting in Bangkok

- by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen - Leave a Comment

Registration is closed for the information meeting for Danes and Danish families in Thailand on next Wednesday 7 February 2024 according to the website of Danish-Thai Chamber of Commerce.

As of today, 55 people from all of Thailand have registered for the information meeting . The event has a maximum capacity of 60, so only few spots are left. New participants may try to contact Marianne Edelmann Krüger of Danes Worldwide on [email protected].

According to Marianne Edelmann Krüger some attendees will even travel from the North of Thailand to join the event.

The Embassy of Denmark, Danes Worldwide and the Danish-Thai Chamber of Commerce (DTCC) have worked together to plan a meeting about new rules and regulations, that affect the lives of Danes in Bangkok. The event will take place at the Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok from 18.00 to 21.00 .

The discussion topics include family reunification, Danish national pension, taxation issues, Driving Licenses, Updating the National Citizens Register in Denmark and Admission to Danish high school and university.

Source: Danish-Thai Chamber of Commerce

