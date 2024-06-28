AstraZeneca Philippines and Embassy of Sweden collaborate on fighting lung cancer

The Filipino branch of the Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, AC Health, Cancer Coalition Philippines, and the British Embassy in Manila, and the Embassy of Sweden in Manila are pursuing a better outcome for lung cancer patients in the Philippines.

The organizations pledged their commitment at an event held at the Healthway Cancer Care Hospital in the Filipino city of Taguig. The country president of AstraZeneca Philippines stated, that the collaboration between the private, public and non-profit sectors is essential for improving the outcome of the patients.

“We seek to challenge this alarming status quo by partnering with fellow advocate organizations at both global and local scale,” Lotis Ramin said.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the Philippines. According to the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) EpiCast Report, 62 percent of the lung cancer patients are diagnosed, when the disease is already at an advanced stage. Furthermore, only two out of 10 of the lung cancer patients survive more than five years.

Source: Manila Bulletin