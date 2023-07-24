Swedish business group proposes bus rapid transit in Iloilo City of Philippines

A Swedish business group has proposed a bus rapid transit (BRT) in Iloilo City, the Philippines and its neighboring towns.

A Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on behalf of the Iloilo City government for the feasibility study of the BRT would be signed by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), said Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas.

Partly, the success of providing the BRT would ally with the national government’s implementation of replacing old traditional mini-buses (jeepneys).

According to the Manila Bulletin, the Swedish Embassy, private group Business Sweden, Swedfund, the Iloilo City government, the Metro Iloilo-Guimaras Economic Development Council (MIGEDC), National Economic Development Authority (NEDA), and DOTr have met to discuss the project.

For conducting the BRT feasibility study, Business Sweden will provide a $1-million grant to support it.

Source: https://mb.com.ph/2023/7/20/swedish-biz-group-proposes-bus-rapid-transit-in-iloilo-city