Swedish Embassy in Manila warns against online job scams

The Embassy of Sweden in Manila has issued a warning to the public about the increasing number of online scams involving fraudulent job offers. On their Facebook site the embassy advises individuals to exercise caution, particularly when receiving job offers that seem too good to be true or when asked to urgently transfer money to secure a contract.

The embassy stresses the importance of verifying the credibility of both the job offers and the individuals or companies making them. Scammers often request personal information or money transfers, putting individuals at risk of financial loss and identity theft. The embassy cannot verify individual job offers, persons, or companies, and encourages everyone to conduct their own research and verify information through official channels.

For those considering opportunities in Sweden, the embassy has provided a list of official resources to assist in the verification process:

General information on visiting and living in Sweden: sweden.se Company and person verification: Bolagsverket Scholarship programs in Sweden: si.se/en/apply/scholarships Application processes for residence and work permits: migrationsverket.se/English.html Work permit applications from the Philippines: swedenabroad.se Official website of the Embassy of Sweden in the Philippines: swedenabroad.se/en/embassies/philippines-manila/

The embassy encourages the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to avoid falling victim to these scams.