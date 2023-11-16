Community news / Philippines / Sweden

First Online Information Meeting for Swedes in the Philippines

- by Sofie Rønnelund - Leave a Comment

Ambassador Annika Thunborg is inviting all Swedish nationals in the Philippines to the first Swedish Embassy Online Information Meeting.

The meeting takes place virtually on Google Meet on 22 November 2023 at 1.30pm, and Swedes can look forward to learning about the consular services of the embassy.

This will also give you a chance to understand what the embassy does to support Swedish nationals in the country.

If you wish to register or have any questions, send a request forward to the mail: [email protected]

