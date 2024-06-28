China’s Commerce Minister meets Finland’s Economy Minister

China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao met the Finnish Minister of Economic Affairs Wille Rydman on Wednesday. They discussed the current collaborations of the two countries and Wang stated, that the China-Finland economic and trade relations have maintained a steady and healthy course.

Wang elaborated, that the cooperations have deepened in areas of forest industry, agricultural and food products, information and communication, energy and environmental protection as well as winter sports.

The Chinese minister also commented on the EU’s recent tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, which he deemed as “unfair competition” in the name of “fair competition.” He added, that he hopes Finland will adhere to the rules of the free trade and that he hopes Finland will encourage the EU to meet China halfway in the negotiations.

The Finish minister agreed, that China and the EU should resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation under the framework of the World Trade Organization rules.

Source: Big News Network