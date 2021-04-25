‘Aurora’ made a Finnish tribute to Viva Europa Film Fest 2021

Going digital once again, the European Union (EU) Delegation to the Philippines will be pushing through its annual cultural festival amid the pandemic.

Through “Viva Europa 2021,” which aims to represent European culture and a celebration of partnership and friendship.

With initiative to strengthen European-Filipino ties, artists from both cultures will be given platforms to share their artistry through a slew of different activities from May to June, the EU revealed in a released on 22 April.

The summer fest will be packed with unique events including a film festival, intercollegiate competitions, concerts, as well as webinars on Europe’s renowned space programs and many more—which Filipinos will get to watch and participate in for free.

According to the EU “Films have always been an “important signature component of the Viva Europa festival. This year will be no different” as the Union takes it online for the second time”

Filipinos will be able to watch seven carefully selected movies made by European filmmakers through the “EU film festival and Europelikula” from May 5 to June 5.

While enjoying the film fest will be completely free, the EU noted in a press conference which Inquirer.net highlight that interested individuals will need to register first. More details will be provided via the EU Delegation to the Philippines Facebook page in the future.

Here is the list of the films to be featured at the festival:

“Acasa My Home” by Radu Ciorniciuc (2020)

Romania, Finland, Germany

“Aurora” by Miia Tervo (2019)

Finland

“Fire Will Come” (“O Que Arde”) by Oliver Laxe (2019)

Spain, France, Luxembourg

“Her Job” (“I Doulia Tis”) by Nikos Labôt (2018)

Greece, France, Serbia

“Our Struggles” (“Nos Batailles”) by Guillaume Senez (2018)

Belgium, France

“Perfumes” (“Les Parfums”) by Gregory Magne (2019)

France

“The Audition” (“Das Vorspiel”) by Ina Weisse (2019)

Germany, France

