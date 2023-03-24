Climate lawsuit against the Swedish state

The Swedish court has agreed to hear a class action climate lawsuit brought against the state. The lawsuit accuses the Swedish state of inaction towards climate change.

Six hundred people including activist Greta Thunberg, under the group name Aurora, filed the lawsuit in November 2022.

It demands the state to take action to limit climate change by limiting greenhouse gas emission within the limits of what is “technically and economically doable in Sweden”. This includes an annual reduction in carbon emissions of between 6.5 to 9.4m tons, backdated to 2019.

It is the first lawsuit of its kind in the country.

The Nacka district court said it had given the state three months to respond to the lawsuit. Following that, the case will either go to trial or be handled through written procedure, depending on the pleas of those involved.

The filing of the lawsuit was followed by a march through Stockholm.

