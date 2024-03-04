Denmark / General news / Thailand

Baby elephant in Copenhagen named after Thai river

Photo: Zoologisk Have

A female baby elephant in Copenhagen Zoo has been named Chin after the Tha Chin river in central Thailand. The elephant was born last week in the Danish zoo. The zookeepers, who take care of the young elephant, gave it the name after having carefully discussed if it was a good fit.

Copenhagen Zoo has a long tradition of keeping asian elephants, and according to the director of the zoo, Mads Bertelsen, the zoo has a special relation to Thailand, as the Thai Royal Family have giftet the zoo multiple elephants throughout the years. According to Mads Bertelsen the baby elephant is curious and behaving normally.

There are multiple rules for the naming of the animals in Copenhagen Zoo. Among other things the names shouldn’t be to human, they should be related to nature and not to people, the name must be easy to pronounce and the name should relate to the species’ geography, habitat, zoology or cultural ties.

Source: ritzau

