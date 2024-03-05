Norway and ASEAN collaborate to reduce plastic pollution

The government of Norway and ASEAN have launched phase two of the ASEAN-Norway Cooperation project to reduce maritime plastic pollution in the ASEAN region. Phase two of the so-called ASEANO Project will begin in Siem Reap in Cambodia on 4 March 2024 and case study sites will be set up in both Cambodia and Vietnam.

Phase two focuses on developing targeted and cost-efficient prevention and reduction of plastic pollution. The projects aims at being multidisciplinary, cross-sectorial and holistic, according to a press release.

The thinktank, Center for Southeast Asian Studies (CSEAS) and the Norwegian Institute for Water Research (NIVA) will implement the project over four years from 2023 to 2027.

According to CSEAS the first phase of the ASEANO project has been successful in monitoring river plastic on a local level throughout 2019 to 2022. Furthermore it helped improving knowledge on household and industrial sources of plastic pollution and increased the effect of plastic waste management policies. The first phase focused on selected catchments of water in Indonesia and the Philippines.

Source: eurasiareview.com